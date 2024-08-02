Lbp Am Sa Has $1.02 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 119,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill 1,325 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.08.

CSGP traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.64. 1,424,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

