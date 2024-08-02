Lbp Am Sa Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Lbp Am Sa grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 3.8 %

CRL stock traded down $9.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,141. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.91.

Insider Activity

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

