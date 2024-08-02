Lbp Am Sa Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lbp Am Sa decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,291,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.84. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.