Lbp Am Sa Has $356,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 134.8% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 848,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CAG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,369. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

