Lbp Am Sa Has $723,000 Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lbp Am Sa reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in FOX were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 495,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 105,960 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 652,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 565.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $37.37. 683,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

