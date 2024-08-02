Lbp Am Sa Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,209,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,342,000 after buying an additional 884,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Infosys by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,591,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,484,000 after acquiring an additional 699,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,758,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,325. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.