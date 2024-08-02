Lbp Am Sa Purchases Shares of 3,576 Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,984,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,529,000 after acquiring an additional 193,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $7.85 on Friday, reaching $242.81. 146,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,817. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.97 and a twelve month high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.66.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

