Lbp Am Sa Purchases Shares of 6,600 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.70. 356,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

