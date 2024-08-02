Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lbp Am Sa increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 119.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,742 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,090. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

