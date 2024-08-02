Lbp Am Sa Sells 1,213 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.85. 9,533,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,449,025. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

