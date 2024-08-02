Lbp Am Sa Sells 282,027 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,027 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. 8,213,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,960. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

