Lbp Am Sa Sells 481 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after buying an additional 1,856,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. 3,216,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,139. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

