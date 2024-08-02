Lbp Am Sa Sells 878 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 253,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 178,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.19. 10,567,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,439,082. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XOM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.78.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

