Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lbp Am Sa purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 157.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.95. 451,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $164.99 and a one year high of $216.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

