Lbp Am Sa Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lbp Am Sa bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,247 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after buying an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $118,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,908,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $10.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

