Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.600-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.1 billion-$16.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.3 billion. Leidos also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.62.

Leidos stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

