LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.25, but opened at $90.50. LeMaitre Vascular shares last traded at $86.18, with a volume of 57,176 shares traded.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Roth Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,242. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 594,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,754,000 after acquiring an additional 86,293 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 228,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,737 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.