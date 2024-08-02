LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.62 and last traded at $48.26. Approximately 105,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 245,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LendingTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.13.

LendingTree Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $210.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. LendingTree's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

