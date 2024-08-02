Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.82-0.88 EPS.

DRS opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

