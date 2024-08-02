Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $55,000 in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Cognition Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Cognition Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,851,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,771. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration and synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy bodies.

