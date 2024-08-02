Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells $458,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,538,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74.

On Monday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 15,626 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $325,333.32.

On Monday, June 3rd, Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $486,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 2,038,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,418. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

