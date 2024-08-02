Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Up 8.1%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 222,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,692,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,249,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,383,000 after buying an additional 166,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,068,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,785,000 after acquiring an additional 107,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.