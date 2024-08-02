Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $128.52 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Lisk has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $128.52 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000810 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

