Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $6.27 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,025,669 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 803,006,684.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0038455 USD and is down -16.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
