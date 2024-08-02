Lithia Motors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $34.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of LAD traded up $19.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.44. The company had a trading volume of 679,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.60. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

