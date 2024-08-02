Lithia Motors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Lithia Motors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lithia Motors has a payout ratio of 6.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $34.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of LAD traded up $19.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.44. The company had a trading volume of 679,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.60. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $231.36 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.63.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.
