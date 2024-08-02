Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Holdings Lifted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $15,866,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 333,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 81.82% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

