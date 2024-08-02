LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) EVP Sells $11,608.01 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $11,608.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,985.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 4,744,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,917. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.74. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 31.27% and a negative return on equity of 56.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $6,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $1,519,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $1.25 to $1.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.32.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

