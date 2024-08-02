LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

LPSN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on LivePerson from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.32.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LivePerson

LivePerson Trading Down 7.5 %

LivePerson stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 2,355,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.73.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 120.76% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $85.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.53 million. Research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LivePerson

In related news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $76,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Deneen Collins 23,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 120,047 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $76,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 523,694 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,313,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 466,320 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 230,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.