Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $101,144.07

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded 69.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $101,144.07 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin’s genesis date was May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00234537 USD and is down -37.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $89,061.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

