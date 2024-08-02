London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 41 (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,740 ($125.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,148.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,392.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,226.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.13) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($142.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($141.50) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($107.37).

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.70), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,685,556,998.33). Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,924,990 shares of company stock valued at $136,701,691,428. Insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

