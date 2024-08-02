London Stock Exchange Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 41 (LON:LSEG)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2024

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.53) per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

LON LSEG opened at GBX 9,740 ($125.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,148.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,392.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,226.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($100.13) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($142.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £110 ($141.50) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,347 ($107.37).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on London Stock Exchange Group

Insider Activity at London Stock Exchange Group

In other news, insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($117.70), for a total value of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,685,556,998.33). Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,924,990 shares of company stock valued at $136,701,691,428. Insiders own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

About London Stock Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

Dividend History for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.