Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.11. 9,640,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 31,962,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several analysts have commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The company had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

