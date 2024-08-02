Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $2.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.79% from the stock’s current price.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LVLU opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.60 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LVLU Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.12% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers formals, casuals, dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, rompers and jumpsits, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, shoes, and accessories under the Lulus brand.

