Lummis Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 370 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $197.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.24.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,443,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,846. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $163.99. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $180.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

