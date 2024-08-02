Lummis Asset Management LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lummis Asset Management LP reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.7% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,407,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.96. 5,976,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $240.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.03.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

