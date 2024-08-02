Lummis Asset Management LP Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lummis Asset Management LP reduced its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. American International Group makes up 3.1% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in American International Group by 406.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American International Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,213,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,830,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,426. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.02 and a 12-month high of $80.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. American International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

