Lummis Asset Management LP Purchases 94 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lummis Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $268.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,623,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,579. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a market cap of $402.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

