Lummis Asset Management LP Sells 8,281 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lummis Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 1.2% of Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.3 %

SCHW traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,773,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,089. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,178 shares of company stock worth $26,136,963. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

