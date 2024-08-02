Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.51 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lundin Mining
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.