Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
