Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 99,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

