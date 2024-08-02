M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52, Zacks reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share.
M/I Homes Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:MHO traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.17. The company had a trading volume of 36,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,511. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $173.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
