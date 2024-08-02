MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.65

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$19.65 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 9353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.25 to C$20.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.06.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 14.66.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.697861 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MAG Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.