Magna International (TSE:MG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $55.61

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$55.61 and last traded at C$55.99, with a volume of 326640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MG. BNP Paribas raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Magna International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of C$14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.7401198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

