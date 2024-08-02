Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. Marcus has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market cap of $406.38 million, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. Research analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marcus by 133.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 250,019 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marcus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Marcus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

