Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MARPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 70.95% and a return on equity of 83.39%.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

About Marine Petroleum Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.