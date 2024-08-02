Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Marriott International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 59.8% annually over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.67. 3,679,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.88. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 306.69% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.22.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

