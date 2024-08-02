Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 598,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.22.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $8.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,986. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

