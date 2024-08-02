Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Barclays

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE VAC traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $75.07. 65,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,676. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $117.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 615.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 707.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

