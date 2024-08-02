Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $222.21

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $222.21 and last traded at $222.21, with a volume of 73580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,012. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.