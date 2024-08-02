Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Masco has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Masco has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Masco to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.8%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.