Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

MAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Masco by 62.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 70.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

